Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $277.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.16 billion, a PE ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

