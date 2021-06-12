Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of SBCF opened at $36.57 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

