Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.41.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $96.77 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.94.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.