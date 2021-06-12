Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 638,728 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.66% of Seagen worth $670,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $231,102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after buying an additional 840,428 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Seagen by 849.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after buying an additional 817,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 4,461.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,454,000 after acquiring an additional 190,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $156.58 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.76.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,563,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,396. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

