Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,649 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seagen were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,102,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 849.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,874,000 after acquiring an additional 817,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 4,461.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Seagen by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,454,000 after acquiring an additional 190,186 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $156.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.76. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,396. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

