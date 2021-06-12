Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the May 13th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of Searchlight Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,209. Searchlight Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.97.
Searchlight Resources Company Profile
