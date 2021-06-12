Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the May 13th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Searchlight Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,209. Searchlight Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Searchlight Resources alerts:

Searchlight Resources Company Profile

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.