Searle & CO. Acquires 5,914 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 1.4% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,297,000 after buying an additional 2,382,920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,558,000 after buying an additional 1,986,792 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,517,000 after buying an additional 1,745,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IFF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.78. 1,835,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

