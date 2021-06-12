Searle & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.6% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.84. 5,530,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

