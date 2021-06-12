Searle & CO. Buys 12,925 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

VZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.33. 12,928,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,840,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.