Searle & CO. Buys 5,600 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.81. 4,082,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,970,975. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

