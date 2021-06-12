Searle & CO. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE APG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.72. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. APi Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.
APi Group Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
