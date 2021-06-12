Searle & CO. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

NYSE APG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.72. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. APi Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.