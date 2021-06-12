Secret (SCRT) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00003726 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $92.36 million and $874,094.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.84 or 0.00460718 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017232 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.09 or 0.01172826 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 185,680,579 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

