Sei Investments Co. Acquires 104,656 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,656 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Twitter worth $36,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $2,548,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 57,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 150.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $2,538,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

