Sei Investments Co. Acquires 27,492 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Cincinnati Financial worth $31,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 146,497 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $121.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

