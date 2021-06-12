Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,457 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.40% of CyrusOne worth $33,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $110,967,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,780,000 after purchasing an additional 528,179 shares during the last quarter.

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

