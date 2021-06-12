Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,137 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

Shares of AVGO opened at $470.70 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.41 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,016 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

