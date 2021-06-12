Sei Investments Co. Buys 184,078 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 168.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,078 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.38% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $29,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $613,939,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after buying an additional 355,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after buying an additional 324,381 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $123.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

