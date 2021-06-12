Sei Investments Co. Buys 19,290 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.49% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $33,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 116.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 102,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 55,139 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASND. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.86.

ASND opened at $130.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.27. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.