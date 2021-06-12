Sei Investments Co. Buys 204,321 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 452.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Hilton Worldwide worth $30,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 142,230 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,252,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $128.61 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $132.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

