Sei Investments Co. Buys 24,590 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.76% of QTS Realty Trust worth $32,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTS shares. Truist downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of QTS opened at $78.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -150.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

