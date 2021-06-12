Sei Investments Co. Buys 293,868 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,868 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of Medical Properties Trust worth $29,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,589,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 972,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 280,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 41,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.