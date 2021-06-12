Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,338 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $31,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $138,619,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $271.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.