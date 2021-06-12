Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Kansas City Southern worth $32,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

KSU opened at $294.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.90. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.