Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 135.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,815 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Pinterest worth $33,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,006,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 797,592 shares of company stock valued at $55,123,114. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,136.33 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

