Sei Investments Co. Has $31.48 Million Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,169 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.40% of Anaplan worth $31,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth $54,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 25.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAN. Barclays dropped their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $7,259,150. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

