Sei Investments Co. Has $33.20 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Dollar Tree worth $33,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

