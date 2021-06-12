Sei Investments Co. Has $33.36 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 570,609 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $33,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.26. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

