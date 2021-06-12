Sei Investments Co. Has $34.14 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 381.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,263 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Snowflake worth $34,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,473,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,937 shares of company stock worth $183,337,250 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho decreased their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.21.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $240.60 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion and a PE ratio of -63.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

