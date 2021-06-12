Sei Investments Co. Has $36.16 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,064 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $36,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

NYSE ANTM opened at $383.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

