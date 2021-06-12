Sei Investments Co. Has $37.97 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Five Below worth $37,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Five Below by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Five Below by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Five Below by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $189.71 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.67.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

