Sei Investments Co. Has $38.30 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,576 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Conagra Brands worth $38,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

