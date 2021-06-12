Sei Investments Co. Has $40.12 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $40,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $193.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $196.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

