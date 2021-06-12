Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,661 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Cardinal Health worth $37,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 737,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE:CAH opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

