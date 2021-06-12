Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $29,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $242.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

