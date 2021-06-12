Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of HubSpot worth $36,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 34.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,397,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS stock opened at $519.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.84 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,806 shares of company stock worth $22,726,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.