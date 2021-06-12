Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $31,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

TFC opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.