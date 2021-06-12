Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343,146 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.42% of VEREIT worth $36,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

