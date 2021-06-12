Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $98.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

