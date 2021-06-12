Sei Investments Co. Purchases 42,709 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,709 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of argenx worth $35,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in argenx by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $314.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.63. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $210.35 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. Equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARGX. Cowen upped their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.62.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.