Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Parker-Hannifin worth $36,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $301.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $170.30 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

