Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 113.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

