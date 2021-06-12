Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Tyson Foods worth $37,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

