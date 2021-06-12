Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,077 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $864.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 89.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $829.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.21.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

