Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,989 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of MSCI worth $36,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 699,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,187,000 after acquiring an additional 162,646 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $479.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.98. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.10 and a 1 year high of $495.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.