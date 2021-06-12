Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,636 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,636 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Everest Re Group worth $33,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,591,000 after acquiring an additional 105,975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,332,000 after buying an additional 81,967 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,569,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,635,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $253.84 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

