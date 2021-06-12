Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,394 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,170 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,394 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $39,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.