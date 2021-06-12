Sei Investments Co. Sells 39,824 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,824 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $38,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of WY opened at $35.32 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.