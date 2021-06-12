Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,546 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of Graco worth $38,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Graco by 28.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,938 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Graco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 149.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 79,938 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.