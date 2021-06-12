Sei Investments Co. Sells 700 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Bill.com worth $38,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Bill.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.71.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total value of $321,275.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,511.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,992 shares of company stock worth $18,359,260. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $157.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.88 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

