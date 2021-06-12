Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY opened at $9.04 on Friday. Seiko Epson has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

